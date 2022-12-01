WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren G. Harding High School has been selected to participate in a pilot program to offer an advanced placement course in African American Studies.

The district wrote the College Board, which oversees advanced placement testing, saying it was interested in the pilot course.

The course takes a deep dive into literature, arts and humanities, political science, and geography and science to explore the vital contributions and experiences of African Americans.

The course will be offered in the 2023-2034 school year.

“We at Warren G. Harding High School are excited about expanding opportunities for our students and pleased to be selected to pilot the course. We believe this provides another pathway for the students to delve deeper into cultural knowledge and awareness,” said Principal Sandra Williams.

Also being offered in the next school year will be AP Computer Science Principles.