Warren Salvation Army taking Christmas assistance applications

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salvation Army in Warren is taking applications for its Christmas assistance program.

Applications will continue to be accepted Wednesday, Oct. 9, and Thursday, Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Salvation Army, 270 Franklin St., Warren.

To apply, clients must have:

Current photo ID for all adults in the home

Proof of all income in the household for the past 30 days

If the family receives assistance from Job and Family Services, they must have a printout of that assistance

Proof of current address (utility bill, bank statement, pay stub).