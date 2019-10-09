Warren Salvation Army taking Christmas assistance applications

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salvation Army in Warren is taking applications for its Christmas assistance program.
Applications will continue to be accepted Wednesday, Oct. 9, and Thursday, Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Salvation Army, 270 Franklin St., Warren.
To apply, clients must have:
- Current photo ID for all adults in the home
- Proof of all income in the household for the past 30 days
- If the family receives assistance from Job and Family Services, they must have a printout of that assistance
- Proof of current address (utility bill, bank statement, pay stub).