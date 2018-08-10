Warren's Italian Fest adds mobile security truck for extra safety Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - Thursday was the first night of the 34th annual Warren Italian-American Festival and hundreds came to Courthouse Square.

There are games, food, music and for the first time, a mobile security truck.

The truck's operators said its cameras can see and track everyone at the festival and was used in Cleveland's Fourth of July parade after it was threatened last month.

People in Warren Thursday night said it makes them feel safe.

"It's really unfortunate that we have to have things like this because of things like what happened in Cleveland," Jackie Chin said. "We need to be able to have fun and be able to relax but the way times are, we need things like this."

The company that runs the truck said it'll be there for the entire festival, which runs until Sunday from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Festival organizers are asking for $3 donations at the entrance.