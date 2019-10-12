Warren Rotary Club hosts annual Fall Fest

The event will run from 2-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Rotary Club is hosting its annual Fall Fest.

The event will run from 2-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at Eastwood Field in Niles.

This year’s event features merchandise vendors, food vendors, live music, kid’s activities and more. Fireworks will be held after the event, presented by the Cafaro Foundation and Diane Sauer Chevrolet.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for kids (12 and under). Children 3 and under are free.

Parking for this event is free.