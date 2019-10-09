Warren Rotary Club donates thousands to help acid attack survivors in Uganda

The money will help survivors receive microloans to start up a business

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Rotary Club of Warren is helping victims of acid attacks in Uganda provide for their families.

The club presented a $5,000 check to the ASA Social Fund Wednesday. It’ll help acid attack survivors receive microloans to start up a business.

For more than three years, Warren’s rotary club has been working with Victoria Nalongo Namusisi to help these women.

“Once a woman is attacked with acid, she is, obviously, dramatically disfigured,” said Julia Wetstein, with the rotary club. “Even though they may have been educated or had a successful career in the past, they could no longer work in public because of their appearance so they had to find a completely different way to support themselves.”

The Rotary Club of Warren previously teamed up with Cortland’s rotary club and was able to provide Namusisi’s organization in Uganda with a secondhand van to help with transportation.