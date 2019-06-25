Warren report: Suspect tells woman her ‘face ain’t pregnant,’ before punching her

The woman told officers that it felt like a set up, according to the report

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren officers were called Monday after a pregnant woman told officers that another woman attacked her.

According to a police report, the pregnant woman told officers that she went to her friend’s place in the Washington Square apartments because her friend told her that someone had broken in.

The woman told officers that it felt like a set up, according to a police report.

She said while she was there, the suspect arrived and confronted her. The victim said she told the suspect that she was pregnant and that she wasn’t going to fight her.

According to the victim, the suspect told her, her “face ain’t pregnant,” before grabbing her by the hair and then smashing her head off the wall. The suspect then punched her in the mouth and several times in the stomach, the victim reported to police.

A report was taken, but no charges were immediately filed.