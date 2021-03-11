Warren Public Library to close temporarily

The temporary closure is to make preparations for an upcoming building expansion project

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Public Library will be closed for two weeks starting on Monday.

The temporary closure is to make preparations for an upcoming building expansion project.

The Children’s Department book shelves, tables, computers, and desks; the adult public computers; and fiction and nonfiction book shelves will all be moved or shifted so that they may still be accessed while a one-story addition is built onto the south side of the library.

The Library will be back open on March 29.

Materials that were placed on hold through the library’s online catalog may be picked up in the Warren Library lobby between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. most weekdays during the closure. Customers will be notified if they have items available for pickup.

Warren-Trumbull County Public Library (W-TCPL) locations in Brookfield, Cortland, Howland, Liberty, and Lordstown will remain open usual hours during the Warren Library shutdown.