WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Longtime Warren City Prosecutor Traci Timko has announced she’ll be running for Municipal Court judge in 2023.

Timko plans to seek the seat currently held by Judge Terry Ivanchak who is retiring at the end of next year. He’s unable to run again because of his age.

Timko has worked as a prosecutor for the city for 22 years.

She plans to hold a campaign kickoff on Tuesday at the Sunrise Inn.