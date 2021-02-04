Warren police: Woman slashed at ex with kitchen knife, cutting him

The man said she came into his apartment, even though he had a protection order against her, and attacked him

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is in jail after police say a man was slashed with a kitchen knife in Warren Wednesday night.

Police responded to the 100 block of Porter St. NE on a report of a stabbing just after 11:30 p.m.

When officers got there, a man told them his ex-girlfriend, 25-year-old Mykayla Bruton, attacked him. Police said they could see his wrist was cut and bleeding.

He said Bruton came into his apartment without permission and despite the fact that he had a protection order against her. He said she demanded money from him, according to a police report.

He said he told Bruton to leave multiple times and he didn’t have anything for her.

According to a police report, he said Bruton got angry and hit him in the head with a candle holder several times.

He said Bruton then grabbed his phone and it became a “wrestling match” as he tried to get it back from her. He was able to get the phone back.

He ran to a bathroom and locked himself inside, according to the report.

He said Bruton threatened to steal his stuff, and that she was not leaving and they could both go to jail.

When he opened the door to try to get his stuff from her, she started slashing at him with a kitchen knife, according to the report. Paramedics said he would probably need stitches for his cut, but he didn’t want to go to the hospital.

Police found her on Vine Avenue near Washington Street, where they arrested her.

Bruton faces charges of aggravated robbery and violating a protection order.