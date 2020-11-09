Warren police: Woman fired shots during argument as kids got off school bus nearby

The victims said she shot at their car at least five times

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say an argument last week led to a shooting that happened as children were getting off a school bus in Warren.

Just after 4 p.m. Friday, police responded to a call about a woman with a gun in the 600 block of Commerce Ave. NW.

As officers were on their way there, dispatch told them the woman had started shooting.

Police said they passed two cars speeding away down Southern Boulevard, and the people inside were screaming that they had been shot at.

The woman with the gun had taken off by the time police arrived, according to a report. Witnesses told officers she got into a gray Hyundai Genesis with Tennessee plates, which drove off.

No one was hit.

The people officers had passed in the cars came back and told police they had gotten into an argument with two women, one of whom was the suspect.

They said she pulled out a pistol during the argument, so they ran to their cars. She shot at their cars at least five times, but didn’t hit the cars, according to the police report.

The victims told police there was a school bus nearby unloading children at the time of the shooting.

Police were not able to find the woman.

More stories from WKBN.com: