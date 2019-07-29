Warren police: Woman charged after cutting son with kitchen knife

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman accused of cutting her son with a kitchen knife was charged in Warren, according to police.

The incident happened on Merriweather Street on Sunday. The report said while the victim was looking for a stolen bike, he found a group of juveniles trying to fight him outside of his home.

He then went inside and his mother, Taneisha Stevens, answered the door to see what the juveniles wanted. The police report said the juveniles called her names and spit on her.

According to the report, the son said he pushed his mother back after she waved a kitchen knife at the juveniles. He said Stevens then swung the knife at him for not defending her, cutting his hand, neck and stomach.

Police said Stevens told them she swung the knife in self-defense. She was charged with felonious assault.