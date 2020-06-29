Warren police want help identifying theft suspect

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren want your help in identifying a theft suspect.

Investigators released surveillance images of a man who they say shoplifted a large amount of meat from the Sparkle Market on Parkman Road on June 21.

Police say after the suspect exited the store, he was seen running with the merchandise heading south on Parkman Road.

A witness saw him heading east on Drexel Ave. N.W. through backyards.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of this suspect, please contact Detective Marsico at 330-841-2712.