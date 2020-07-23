Warren police trying to identify shooting suspect

Detectives said the alleged suspect shot a man in a driveway during a fight

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are asking the public for help identifying a shooting suspect.

The department released a picture of the man it’s trying to identify.

Detectives got home surveillance video showing some sort of fight in a nearby driveway. They said the alleged suspect pulled out a gun and shot a man in the driveway.

It happened around 11:50 Tuesday night on Iddings Avenue SE.

Investigators said after the shooting, the suspect walked away down the street.

“We’re just asking if anyone has any information, or has any knowledge about anyone involved or what might have led up to it to contact us,” Det. Tom Wire said.

Police said the victim was shot once but is expected to survive.

Anyone with information should call 330-841-2651. You can remain anonymous.