Warren police terminate chase after Corvette reaches 80 to 100 mph

Officers say the driver was weaving in and out of traffic and at one point, swerved into the oncoming lane

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police officers stopped chasing the driver of a Corvette after they say the pursuit became too dangerous for the public.

According to a police report, officers attempted to pull over the driver of a Corvette at about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday on West Market Street for speeding.

Police say the driver took off, reaching speeds of 80 to 100 miles per hour at the vehicle approached downtown.

Officers say the driver was weaving in and out of traffic and, at one point, swerved into the oncoming lane.

Due to the high speed and the Corvette driver’s disregard for public safety, officers called off the pursuit.

As the officers pulled off at E. Market Street and Elm Road, they said they could see the Corvette, still being driven recklessly at it crested the hill near Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

More headlines from WKBN.com: