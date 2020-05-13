Warren police teaming up with local youth group to “Stuff a Cruiser”

Breaking News
They are asking for kid-friendly, non-perishable food and drink items

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are once again teaming up with the youth group at St. Paul’s to “Stuff a Cruiser.”

Due to the pandemic and many people being out of work, more people sought help from the food pantry at Warren G. Harding, emptying the shelves.

Now, St. Paul’s Youth Group and police officers are hoping to fill it back up.

They are asking for kid-friendly, non-perishable food and drink items. They are also accepting hygiene products.

The donation event will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the police department on May 30.

People are asked to put donations in the trunks of their vehicles so volunteers can remove the items while following social distancing guidelines.

