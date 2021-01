A man at Seeking God's Glory Church reported that the door to his office appeared to have been kicked open

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating a suspected break-in at a church on Surrey Road SE.

Thursday afternoon, a man at Seeking God’s Glory Church reported that the door to his office appeared to have been kicked open. He said nothing appeared to be missing, however.

He later learned that malware had been installed on the church’s computer, and different accounts had been hacked, according to a police report. The computer would not work, as a result.