Warren police: Suspect stabs man after argument over noise

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - Police say an argument over loud noises at a Warren apartment complex led to the stabbing of a man on Valentine's Day.

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. at apartments at 200 Washington Avenue NE.

Officers arrived to find the 42-year-old victim holding a piece of clothing over his chest, covering a stab wound.

He told police that his neighbor, 21-year-old Patrick Custer, stabbed him.

Detectives observed a broken window and could hear people talking inside.

Police said Custer was also holding a piece of clothing to cover a cut on his face. He told police that his neighbor assaulted him, according to a police report.

Custer told police that the neighbor and his children were walking on a shared balcony in front of his apartment, being very loud. He said he asked the man to quiet down but had to go back outside when he didn't quiet down, according to the report.

Police said Custer admitted to bringing a folding knife with him when he confronted the neighbor for a second time.

Custer told police that the man picked him up and threw him to the ground, and during the struggle, he said the folding knife "came open." He added that the man threw him into the window.

Custer was arrested and charged with felonious assault. He appeared in court on Friday, where he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

A $10,000 bond was set, and Custer was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

The neighbor was not charged.