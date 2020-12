WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren arrested a suspect who was wanted on a felonious assault charge.

Police arrested 50-year-old Aaron Jones on the porch of a home in the 1800 block of Union St. SW. According to a police report, officers found a crack pipe in his pocket.

Two days before his arrest, Jones assaulted an 80-year-old man, the report states.

Police said the victim was left with a “severe injury” to his face and crews took him to the hospital.