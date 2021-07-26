Warren police suspect arson played part in vehicle fire

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The police and fire department in Warren are investigating the cause of a vehicle fire early Monday and officers suspect arson.

The incident happened at 4:30 a.m. at a house on Burton Street SE.

The owner of the vehicle woke up to see her black Saturn Aurora parked in front of the house and on fire.

Reports say police observed flames coming from the gas tank, which was open and “appeared to have something shoved inside the gas tank.”

Once the firefighters got control of the blaze, the report says arson investigators were called to the scene.

The homeowner told police her son is the primary driver of the vehicle and that he parked it there on Sunday, according to the police report.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.