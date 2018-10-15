Warren police: Speeding motorcyclist hurt officer trying to pull him over

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - A man riding a motorcycle who refused to stop for police hit the cruiser chasing him and injured an officer, police said.

Officers tried pulling over a speeding motorcycle on Youngstown Road around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

They said the motorcyclist, later identified as 27-year-old Edward Robinson, of Niles, was driving dangerously and didn't pull over. In fact, Robinson sped away even faster when police turned the cruiser's lights on, according to a report.

Officers said it looked like Robinson was going to ditch the motorcycle and start running so they started getting out of the cruiser.

Robinson, who was still on the motorcycle, came directly at one of the cruiser's doors, hitting an officer, according to a police report. He then ditched the motorcycle and started running, police said.

Police were able to close in on Robinson and arrest him.

The officer's leg was hurt and she was barely able to walk, according to the report. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said later that Robinson had taken the motorcycle from his brother without permission.

Robinson is charged with failure to comply.