Warren police: Shots fired near home, victim taken to hospital

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police say a victim was taken to the hospital after being shot near a home on Friday.

According to a police report, they were dispatched to a home on the 1600 block of Burton St. around 7:47 p.m.

People in the home told police that they were sitting in the living room when the house was shot at.

The woman said her boyfriend told her to go into the other room. She said someone ran in between the houses and her boyfriend chased after him.

Police said the victim was found shot in the calf outside of the residence. The victim was taken to St. Joe’s.

No one in the home was shot, police said.