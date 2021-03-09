Warren police searching for suspects after Lowe’s theft in February, reports say

Police went to a Warren Lowe's Monday for a report of a theft on February 22

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police went to a Warren Lowe’s Monday for a report of a theft on February 22.

A manager told police that a man and woman entered the store on 940 Niles Cortland Rd. SE at 8:48 p.m.

The manager said the man took items from the seasonal, electrical and tool departments and placed them in his cart. Then, the woman left the store while the man attempted to pay with a fake credit card, a report said.

The manager told police that a store employee attempted to stop the woman, but she ignored him. After the card didn’t work, the man left just after 9 p.m.

The items they took included a grinder, a brushless cordless tool, a 16-pack saw blade, a 36-pack of AAA batteries, 20V batteries and a space heater, the report said.

According to a report, the suspects arrived in a silver Buick Rainier with an unreadable temp tag.

Police are searching for both suspects.