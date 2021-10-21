Warren police search for suspects accused of ambushing teen, stealing earbuds

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Warren police are on the lookout for two suspects who they say ambushed a 14-year-old boy and stole his earbuds.

Police were called just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 300 block of Chestnut Avenue on reports that someone was beaten.

Police say the teen was walking on Washington Street when two males came running out of a nearby house and began punching him saying, “Where is the stuff that you stole from me”?

Police say the suspects kicked the teen when he fell to the ground and then went through his pockets and took a pair of wireless earbuds before dragging the teen to a backyard. Police say the victim had road rash on his back.

Police say that the suspects ran into a house once a witness told them to stop.

Reports say that the teen walked away and returned home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Warren Police Department.