Warren police say man with alcohol, weed ran from traffic stop

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren officers arrested a man who they said ran from a traffic stop when they found him with alcohol and marijuana.

Just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, police pulled over the car 28-year-old Shane Reed was riding in near Maryland Street NW and Shalom Avenue NW because the driver was not using a turn signal, according to a report.

The officer said he immediately noticed an open bottle of alcohol in the car.

Police ordered both of them out of the car and said a marijuana blunt fell onto Reed’s lap.

The officer said Reed then started running. He ran out of his shoes before police were able to catch up to him.

Police said they were able to wrestle him to the ground and handcuff him.

Reed was arrested and charged with obstructing official business and liquor consumption in a motor vehicle.