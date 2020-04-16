Warren police say man hid gun in store freezer to avoid getting caught

Police in Warren say they found the gun inside a freezer at a convenience store

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren say they uncovered a gun inside a freezer at a convenience store during an investigation about a man waving around a weapon.

According to police, officers were called about 7:51 p.m. Wednesday to the Hampshire House Apartments on Fifth Street on reports of a man waving a gun around in the parking lot.

Witnesses got a license plate and police tracked the car down to Shadi Food Mart located on Tod Avenue.

Police identified the driver as 27-year-old Jarquis Del ‘Sean Threats. When Threats came out of the store, officers approached him and he initially told them that “some white guy in the store was driving the car,” reports said.

Officers questioned staff in the store and were led to a walk-in cooler where officers retrieved a semi-automatic handgun on top of a box, according to a police report.

Police say an employee of the store admitted to putting the gun in the cooler. According to the report, the employee was in the back of the store when Threats approached him and asked him to hold the gun for him.

Threats was arrested and booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of criminal trespass, tampering with evidence and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police did not indicate in the report if the employee was charged but said Threats asked later if the employee had been arrested saying, “If I handed the gun off to him wouldn’t he get arrested, too?” The officer responded, “Who said you handed it to the manager?”

Police reviewed video from the apartment complex that showed Threats walking around in circles in the parking lot, the report stated.

Investigators are also reviewing video from the gas station.