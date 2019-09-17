Warren police say man blames mom for drugs found in shoes

A man was arrested after a disturbance at a house in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man arrested at a house in Warren told police that his mom put drugs in his shoes to get him in trouble, according to a police report.

Officers were called about 10 p.m. Monday to the 700 block of Adelaide Avenue NE on reports of a disturbance.

A woman there said 38-year-old Ian Mazzochi was causing trouble and fighting with an elderly woman in the house. She also said Mazzochi took her medication.

Police discovered that Mazzochi had a warrant for his arrest, and officers took him into custody.

While Mazzochi was being booked into the Trumbull County Jail, police say they found 35 Suboxone strips under the soles of his shoes.

Police say Mazzochi told them that his mother put the drugs in his shoes to get him into trouble.

Mazzochi was booked into the jail on charges of theft of a dangerous drug and conveying prohibited items into a detention center.