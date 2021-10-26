Warren police say man bit medic, struggled with officers during overdose call

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a suspect bit an EMT and struggled with a Warren officer who was responding to an overdose call.

Early Saturday morning, officers were called to the 4500 block of Berkshire Dr. where a man was found unresponsive on the bathroom floor of an apartment, according to a police report.

The report states that a needle was found next to the man, identified as 27-year-old Casey Kammer.

While there, police reported finding Suboxone stripes, marijuana and bags of methamphetamine, as well as a pipe in Kammer’s bedroom.

According to the report, medics gave Kammer an opioid-reversal drug and he woke up. Police said he then began struggling with medics, biting one.

The report states that an officer tried to intervene and Kammer tried biting the officer as well.

Officers were then involved in a struggle with Kammer in which Kammer was hit with a stun gun twice before he was taken into custody, according to the report.

The report states that he was taken to the hospital and later the Trumbull County Jail.