Warren police say hostage suspect has had several run-ins with the law

He was previously charged with threatening the same woman and saying he wanted to shoot at police and "die in front of his three daughters"

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Being in trouble with the law is nothing new for the man accused of holding his ex-girlfriend and three children hostage Tuesday, according to court records.

Shawn Riley, 25, is accused of barricading himself, the woman and the kids inside of a Highland Terrace apartment.

911 caller: “When he did it, he, like, kind of snuck up and then he went through the things, and then he slapped her on her face and then — it’s quiet in there. Now I don’t know if this man is going to kill her or not.”

Riley is also accused of hurting his ex-girlfriend with a knife.

On Wednesday, he appeared in court by video. He’s charged with aggravated burglary, felonious assault and four counts of kidnapping.

Police said Riley has had several run-ins with the law.

“A lot of domestic situations,” said Warren Police Capt. Jeff Cole. “Often, the victim and suspect end up in the same place again and, you know, this is one of those times.”

Court records show Riley was previously ordered by a judge in Newton Falls to not contact the woman or children after he was charged with domestic violence earlier this month.

In that instance, police said Riley called and texted the woman incessantly, threatening her. He told her if officers showed up, he would shoot at them, according to a police report. Police said Riley also told her he “wanted to die in front of his three daughters.”

The very next day, officers pulled Riley over because they recognized him as the domestic violence suspect. They said during the traffic stop, Riley drove away, leading them on a chase reaching speeds of up to 50 mph. He was eventually arrested.

“He’s been a good boy growing up all his life,” said Janice Courtney, Riley’s great aunt.

She said he loves his children.

“He was always happy, always good with his babies. Always loved his babies.”

The situation Tuesday evening lasted for nearly four hours before ending peacefully with Riley’s surrender to police.

“We work great together — the Warren Police Department along with the Mahoning Valley Crisis Response Team,” Cole said. “Negotiators came together real great. We had a peaceful resolution, which was real big here.”

Riley is being held in the Trumbull County Jail without bond.