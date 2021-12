WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police said someone used a pry bar to break into a Douglas Street NE home and take cash, a gun and a video game system.

Police were called about 12 p.m. to a home in the 200 block of Douglas Street NE, where the homeowner said they returned home and found the home broken into.

Taken was a video game system, a .12-gauge shotgun and $4,700 cash, reports said.