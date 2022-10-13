WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police responded to a call for a shooting that left one person injured.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday at a home on Scott Street. Officers were told that a woman had been injured after someone shot at her.

According to a police report, the victim told police she and the suspect were arguing because she believed that the suspect had stolen a gun. As they were arguing, the suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at her. Then, she said he fired.

The woman said she was shot in the foot. The suspect got into a car and left.

Paramedics checked the woman out and determined that she had not been shot, but that the bullet hit the ground near her and a piece of shrapnel cut her foot.

The report did not state if anyone had been arrested or charged.