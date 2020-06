A witness said the woman and a man were arguing and the man shot her in the face

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Warren Thursday evening.

It happened in the 3100 block of Lodwick Dr. at the Jamestown Village Apartments.

A witness said the woman and a man were arguing and the man shot her in the face.

We don’t know her condition.

Police were still on the scene as of just before 10:30 p.m.