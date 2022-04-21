WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were called Wednesday to a fight and reports of shots fired.

According to a police report, a large fight had occurred at about 1:30 p.m. in the area of Clermont Avenue NE and University Street NE.

Prior to officers arriving, several of the suspects had left the area in a blue car and black SUV, according to the report.

Further investigation revealed that the altercation was between two families over a relationship involving a man and woman.

During the scuffle, a 43-year-old woman was punched in the face, and a man fired off two rounds from a gun into the air during the scuffle, according to the report,

No shell casings were found, according to the police report.