Warren police report: Mother has suspected overdose in front of 2 daughters

Autumn Kovell is charged with child endangering and possession of drugs

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police charged a woman with child endangering, possession of drug paraphernalia and drugs after they say she was suspected of overdosing in front of her kids.

Officers say they found the woman — 37-year-old Autumn Kovell — sitting on the road near Atlantic Street and Forest Street around 5:56 p.m. Monday.

Police said Kovell was, “out of it,” and her eyes were rolling back and her head was bobbing forward as she tried to stay upright.

According to the police report, her 14- and 9-year-old daughters were seen holding each other and crying about 10 feet away from their mother.

Based on her medical condition and lack of response, police determined that she was experiencing an overdose. EMTs gave her Narcan, an opioid-reversal drug, and they took her to the hospital.

Police reported finding a small bag of marijuana, a glass pipe and a bindle in a cigarette pack, according to a police report.

Police say the children were taken by a family member.