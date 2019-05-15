Warren police report finding gun, drugs during shooting investigation

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a man during the investigation of a shooting at a Warren apartment complex.

A couple living in an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Peace Avenue NW called 911 around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday. They reported that someone shot through their bedroom wall.

They were sleeping in bed with a 1-year-old child, and another child was in the other room, according to a police report.

Someone living in the 500 block of Federal Street NW also reported hearing gunshots and seeing someone run past their window toward Comstock Street NW.

Police found four bullet holes in a glass sliding door of the apartment on Peace Avenue but reported finding no shell casings. There was also evidence that someone ran from the apartments.

Police said while officers were investigating, they spotted people putting items into a car, which they noted smelled of marijuana.

One of the men told police that he had been shot in the back.

Police searched the vehicle and reported finding a bag containing a gun, “large amount” of marijuana, suspected crack cocaine and suspected cocaine. Police said the bag also contained $769.

Police said 21-year-old Devonta Binion said the items belonged to him.

He was arrested on a warrant and charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

Police continue to investigate, and additional charges may be pending.