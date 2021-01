Police released the image of a man captured on surveillance video

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they think is involved in a theft at a Warren theater.

Police released the image of a man captured on surveillance video who they say stole a surveillance camera from the Robins Theater.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Altiere at (330) 841-2749.

More headlines from WKBN.com: