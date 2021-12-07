Warren police recover 20 shell casings after gunfire heard at apartment complex

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police collected 20 shell casings from two different weapons after answering a gunfire call late Monday in the 400 block of Southern Boulevard.

Reports said officers were called for gunfire about 11:20 p.m. to the complex and met a man who said he heard gunfire outside his apartment. The man told police he heard multiple shots fired from two different weapons and arguing, reports said.

Reports said the man’s window was broken, but it did not appear to be from a bullet.

Police left as apartment security came and were later called back when several shell casings were found about a block away. Reports said police found nine casings at one location and nine more at another.

A witness told police that they saw someone fire a gun at the apartment of the first person police spoke to and that man broke his own window and returned fire with his gun, reports said. Reports said he then came outside and fired rounds while the other gunmen returned fire.

Police went to speak to the man again, but he was not at his apartment, reports said.