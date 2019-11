Our news crew on the scene could see a hat and shoes in the road

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are on the scene of an accident involving a pedestrian in Warren.

An SUV hit a man at Highland Avenue and W. Market Street just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

Our news crew on the scene could see a hat and shoes in the road.

The man, who was seriously hurt, was taken to the hospital. He has not been identified.