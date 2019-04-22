Warren police: Masked man takes $300 cash from Market Street gas station

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved

Police in Warren are investigating a robbery that happened this morning at a BP gas station.

Officers were called around 5:30 a.m. to the station on Market Street.

Clerks told police a man with his face covered walked in and told them to give him all the "big bills" in the drawer. She gave him the money after he said, "Don't let me hurt you."

Police say he grabbed about $300 dollars before he ran away.

