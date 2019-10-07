Warren police: Man threatens to make a “blood bath” in the E.R.

Stefek was taken to the Trumbull County Jail, charged with criminal trespass and menacing

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested at the Trumbull Regional Medical Center on Monday for making threats to nursing staff, police said.

Officers were called to the scene for an unwanted person around 5 a.m.

According to the report, Albert Stefek refused to leave the hospital, making threats to the staff and the on-duty doctor.

The report said Stefek told police he would come right back and make a “blood bath” in the emergency room. He also threatened to kill the doctor on duty, police said.

