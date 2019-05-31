Warren police: Man threatens to kill girlfriend, says he won’t go down without a fight

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officers were called for reports of a man in his car trying to kill his girlfriend. According to police reports, he was not going down without a fight and would make officers shoot at him.

They were called to that car on the 4100 block of Chevelle Dr. around 7:40 p.m. on Thursday.

A woman told officers when she came home, her boyfriend began throwing wedding photos from her previous marriage at her. She said he was also accusing her of cheating on him, according to the report.

She told police he threw her against the wall and threatened to break her jaw. She said he also wrestled her, slapped her in the mouth and “forcefully grabbed” her face.

Officers say she drove to that residence and yelled for people to call 911. The boyfriend followed her and drove away with the woman’s purse inside.

Police could not find that man.