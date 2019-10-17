Warren police: Man stuffed meat down pants, pushed security guard while running away

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said a man pushed a security guard while stealing meat from Save A Lot in Warren.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. at the store on N. Park Avenue.

The store manager told police that an unknown man at the store hid various meats in his pants. The store’s security guard approached the man and asked him to remove the items from his waistband, according to a police report.

The manager reported that the thief did take some of the items out but pushed the security guard as he ran out the door with the other items.

A police report states that the thief left on an older 10-speed bike, going east on Atlantic Avenue NE.

Police are investigating.