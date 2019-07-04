Warren police: Man steals car with 2 kids in backseat

The children were dropped off by the thief on Clemens Avenue

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a man stole a vehicle in Warren that had two children in the back seat.

A woman reported that around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, she pulled into the Fast Fuel parking lot on Parkman Road. The woman said she left the vehicle — a 2009 Lincoln MKZ — running while she ran into the store to buy a couple of items.

The woman said at that time, a man who was sitting in front of the store got into the car and drove off. She said he apparently realized that the kids were in the back seat and dropped them off in the 1400 block of Clemens Avenue.

The children — a 5-month-old baby and 7-year-old — were not injured, according to a police report.

Police later found the vehicle buried in a field of mud at a dead end on Mills Street. The vehicle was left running with the keys inside, according to a police report.

Police are investigating.