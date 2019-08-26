Warren police: Man shot in leg during aggravated robbery

Police found a 9 mm shell casing on the sidewalk in front of the home

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after a Warren man reported being shot during a robbery on Saturday.

Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Ward St. NW around 1:03 a.m. for a man shot in the leg. Police found the man standing up with blood around a hole in his jeans.

According to the report, the victim said he was exiting his car in the driveway when a man pulled a gun on him, demanding all of his money.

The victim told police he threw all of his money down and tried to run away. He said he stopped to see if the man was still there and was shot in the leg.

The suspect then ran off, according to the report.

The victim said the suspect was wearing a black hoodie and a red ski mask.

A witness said the suspect told her not to move. When the victim ran, the witness said the man walked up to the sidewalk and fired one shot.

Police found a 9 mm shell casing on the sidewalk in front of the home.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.