WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is facing charges after police say he ran from a vehicle that was suspected of being involved in a previous shooting.

Thursday night, a Warren police officer spotted a red Dodge Nitro traveling through the intersection of Drexel Avenue NW and Parkman Road NW at a high rate of speed. According to a police report, another vehicle was following the Nitro and the passengers of the other vehicle pointed it out to the officer, saying the vehicle had been involved in a shooting the previous day.

The officer then followed the Dodge Nitro, reporting that it pulled into an address in the 1700 block of Dennison Drive, where the driver, later identified as 19-year-old Anthony Green, jumped out of the car and ran away.

The officer reported seeing what appeared to be a gun in his hand as he ran, the report stated.

Officers later spotted Green running behind Family Dollar on Parkman Road, though he wasn’t carrying a gun at this time. The report states that they believe Green tossed the gun somewhere as he was running.

He was taken into custody behind the store. Police reported that he was uncooperative and they were unable to find a gun in the area.

Green was charged with obstructing official business and tampering with evidence. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and is scheduled to appear in court again on June 9.