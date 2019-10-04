Warren deputies: Man led officers on high-speed chase with dirt bike

Hall was taken to the Trumbull County Jail

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a high-speed chase involving a dirt bike.

Police say the incident started Thursday night in Warren Township on Laird Avenue. It ended with the driver’s arrest on Larchmont Avenue.

Twenty-five-year-old Trevor Scott Hall of Warren is charged with failing to comply when officials attempted to pull him over.

He was taken to the Trumbull County Jail.

In September 2015, Hall was arrested after leading about 70 off-road bikes through the streets in Warren, according to police.