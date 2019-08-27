Warren police: Man hid suspected drugs in car where kids were sitting

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a Warren man hid suspected heroin in the backseat of a car where his 2- and 3-year-old kids were sitting.

Ronald Kniceley, 29, is charged with child endangering, with additional charges pending the results of laboratory tests on the suspected drugs.

Police arrested Kniceley Monday night after learning that he had a warrant for his arrest.

Officers had been called to the area to investigate a 911 hang-up call. Once there, they questioned the occupants of the car in the parking lot.

Police determined that they were not involved with the phone call, however, a passenger was cited for having an open container of beer.

Police said there were two children in the back seat of the car, and Kniceley was coming out of an apartment with the car seats.

Upon learning that Kniceley had a warrant for his arrest, an officer told him to load the kids up in the car first before coming with them.

The officer noted that after Kniceley put the car seats in the car, there was a cigarette pack in the backseat that wasn’t there previously. Police looked in the pack of cigarettes and found Oxycodone pills, a straw and a bindle of suspected heroin, according to a police report.

Kniceley told police that it must have fallen out of the car seat when he was putting it in the car, but he denied hiding the pack in the car seat, according to the report.

Police arrested Kniceley, and the children’s mother was called to pick them up. Children Services was also contacted.