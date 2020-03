Officers were called to the home on Oak Street SW around 6 a.m. Wednesday

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after a Warren man said someone shot at his home Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the home on the 2100 block of Oak Street SW around 6 a.m. According to the police report, the caller said he heard gunshots around midnight.

In the morning, the man said he found a bullet inside his dresser. The report said the bullet came through the front of the home.

Police took the bullet as evidence and are investigating the incident.