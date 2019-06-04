Warren police: Man caught sawing off car part arrested after running from officers

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Roger Humphrey, 40, is in the Trumbull County Jail after police said they caught him trying to steal from a used car lot early Tuesday morning.

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. at East Side Auto on Route 422 in Warren.

“It looks like they damaged something when they cut it. That’s oil,” owner William Mazza said.

Police said his shop was targeted by someone trying to steal a catalytic converter. A neighbor heard it and called 911.

Humphrey is facing charges of possessing criminal tools, petty theft, criminal damaging and obstructing official business.

“If he was to need a job, you know, I hire everybody I can…wash cars, clean cars. I would imagine you could have come here and asked me for a job and I could have helped you,” Mazza said.

Officers said when they arrived, they could hear the sound of a saw hitting metal from underneath one of the cars.

When they yelled for Humphrey to come out, they said he took off across 422, dropping the saw in the middle of the road.

Humphrey was arrested nearby on Adelaide Avenue. Police said he threatened to sexually assault an officer’s family members.

He was taken to the hospital before being booked into jail.

According to a police report, he had several active warrants.

Humphrey is scheduled to be arraigned by video in Warren Municipal Court Wednesday afternoon.