Warren police: Man caught inappropriately touching himself in front of laundromat employee

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after a Warren laundromat employee said a man was inappropriately touching himself in front of her.

The incident happened Saturday at North Road Coin Laundry around 7:50 p.m.

According to the police report, the employee said the suspect was waiting around the laundromat for over an hour before she told him him not to loiter. The man told the employee that he was waiting for his mother to bring clothes.

The woman told police that she then went into to the office. As she came back out, the report said the suspect was standing next to one of the dryers with his genitals exposed and touching himself in front of her.

After telling the man that she would call the police, the suspect left the business in a grey vehicle.

Police said the laundromat has security cameras in place.