Warren police: Man attacked woman, tried to grab officer’s gun

Police said while Currie was at the hospital, he lunged toward an officer, later making a comment that he was trying to grab the officer's gun

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is facing charges after police say he beat a woman, leaving her covered in blood and missing hair, and later tried to steal an officer’s gun.

Police said it happened Saturday night at a Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority property on Duke Avenue SE.

Police said the victim, a 29-year-old woman, was missing spots of hair and had a split lip and dried blood on her mouth. She was holding her hand, saying she believed that her finger was broken, according to a police report.

Police said the woman told officers that she had a protection order against the suspect, 38-year-old Gregory Currie, II. She said when she got home, Currie was at her place.

She said she allowed Currie to get into her car to work through their issues, but she said once inside, Currie began assaulting and choking her, according to the report.

The woman told police that she drove to her mother’s house to call police, but she said Currie continued attacking her, choking her until she lost consciousness.

Police arrested Currie but took him to the hospital for an evaluation due to statements that he made. While there, police said Currie jumped off the bed and ran toward an officer.

Police said the officer was able to push him away, but Currie made comments that he was trying to steal the officer’s gun.

Currie is charged with felonious assault.